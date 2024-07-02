General teachers in Telangana still not relieved from present positions despite transfers

Though the Congress government has taken up general teacher transfers, it did not relieve them from their present positions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 10:01 PM

Hyderabad: Joys of government and local body school teachers who have been waiting for long for transfers, turned out to be short-lived.

While 25,000 teachers were transferred in the ongoing general transfers and promotions by the School Education department, 40 per cent to 50 per cent of them were asked to continue in the same school. According to teachers unions, secondary grade teachers (SGTs) were among the majority who were not relieved from their positions.

As part of the ongoing process, nearly 18,000 teachers were promoted as headmasters, school assistants, language pandits, and physical education teachers. Those who got promoted were relieved from their positions but not those who only got transferred citing a single teacher in the school.

For instance, if two out of three teachers in one school received promotion they were relieved. However, another teacher who got transferred was not relieved citing a single teacher position in the school.

The department directed such teachers to continue in the same school until new teachers to be recruited via the District Selection Committee (DSC) join the duties in September. This has been disclosed by the department’s senior official on Tuesday.

The DSC for 11,062 teacher vacancies has been scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 5. A preliminary key and results can be expected in the month of September. If any court cases arise on the DSC, the recruitment might be delayed which in turn might affect relieving of the teachers.

The decision not to relieve transferred teachers did not go down well with teachers unions. PRTU Telangana State said the transfer process was conducted taking rationalization norms into consideration and posts were shown as per school’s strength.

“We want the government to immediately relieve all teachers. In schools that have one teacher, the teacher should be transferred and be given deputation to the old school until a new teacher is appointed. If not, vidya volunteers must be roped,” said Pingili Sripal Reddy, president, PRTU TS.