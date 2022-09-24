| Students To Work On Emerging Technologies To Make India Self Sufficient

Hyderabad: Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri Dr.G.Satheesh Reddy urged students to work on futuristic technologies to make India technologically self-sufficient.

Addressing graduating students of VIT-AP University during its second annual convocation on Saturday, Reddy spoke about various steps the Central government was taking to promote the start-up ecosystem. Students have a lot of opportunities to contribute meaningfully and succeed as individuals and in turn make India a progressive nation, he said.

Cognizant Associate Vice President – Executive Program Director Krishna Pakala advised the graduates to aim for the stars while being rooted and be kind to fellow human beings.

VIT Founder and Chancellor, Dr. G Viswanathan said India spends only 3.5 per cent of its GDP towards education, and changes have to be brought to this for quality education to reach every child.

A total of 887 students of class of 2022 including 10 gold medalists, 66 rank holders in bachelor, master and PhD degrees in engineering and management graduated during the event.

Sankar Viswanathan, Vice President of VIT Group of Institutions, Dr. SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Jagadish C Mudiganti, Registrar, faculty and staff of VIT-AP University along with parents of the graduating batch participated in the ceremony.