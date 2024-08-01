Sub-inspector suspended on corruption charges in Siddipet

IG S Chandrashekhar Reddy on Thursday issued on orders suspended Gouraram Sub-inspector J Shiva Kumar on corruption charges.
Following multiple allegations of the SI being involving in corrupt activities, Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha said they had carried out an inquiry. Based on the inquiry report, the IG suspended him from duty.
In a statement, the Commissioner warned all the police personnel to discharge duties in a transparent way, failing which stern action would be initiated.