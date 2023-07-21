Successful restoration of Rajghat Samadhi of Bapu following Yamuna floods: LG Saxena

The renowned Rajghat Samadhi was engulfed in water, with floodwaters from the Yamuna River inundating several parts of the city, including the sacred site, reaching depths of seven to eight feet.

By IANS Published Date - 02:21 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

New Delhi: Almost seven days after iconic Rajghat, memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, was submerged in water due to Yamuna floods, the Lt Governor V.K Saxena said that sincere efforts of all the agencies have resulted in restoration of the Rajghat Samadhi area.

In a tweet, Saxena, who visited the Rajghat memorial earlier in the day, said, “Sincere and consistent efforts since July 15, by all stakeholder agencies have resulted in restoration of the Rajghat Samadhi area and its approach.”

“The stagnant flood water has been substantially drained out and restoration of pavements and landscaping is underway,” the LG said.

The iconic Rajghat Samadhi was submerged in seven to eight feet water after floodwaters of Yamuna entered into several parts of the city including the Samadhi.

Yamuna had shattered 45 year old record of flowing at 207.49 meter as it recorded 208.66 meter this year.

The rise in water level had led to flood like situation in several low lying areas of Delhi as water also entered in some of the high profile areas including Civil Lines Area in North Delhi. Even one of the busiest traffic stretches of ITO was also flooded due to rise in water levels.

Even the Kashmere Gate area behind the iconic Mughal era Red Fort road was also submerged in water due to flood.

The water of Yamuna River has started receding in last few days.