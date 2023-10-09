Sudarshan Pattnaik’s sand art shows support for Israel

Pattnaik Stands in Solidarity with Israel Amidst Hamas Terror Attack

By ANI Published Date - 10:15 AM, Mon - 9 October 23

Puri: Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, popular sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Patnaik created a sand sculpture ‘praying for peace’, in solidarity at Odisha’s Puri beach.

Pattnaik expressed his solidarity with the people of Israel affected by the Hamas terror attack.

The sand sculpture reads “Praying for peace” and “Solidarity with Humanity”.

On Saturday, Hamas launched a “surprise attack” on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

The death toll in Israel since Hamas began its attack has surpassed 700 people, according to officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media outlets.

Among the dead, dozens of soldiers and police were killed in the attack.

Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

Earlier, in retaliation, the Israel Air Force launched a very powerful and lethal air strike in the Gaza Strip with dozens of fighter jets attacking the areas used by Hamas terrorists.

In a previous post by IAF, it said that their jets struck the military headquarters belonging to the Hamas group and were used by the organization for recent operations.

More than 24 hours after Hamas launched rocket attacks followed by an unprecedented ground assault, firefights between forces and terrorists were ongoing in Kfar Aza, close to the Gaza border. The IDF was attempting to neutralise all terrorists still present, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Israel’s security cabinet approved the “war situation” and took “significant military steps according to Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government.”,” Israel Prime Minister’s Office announced on X. According to the Israel PM’s Office, the war was forced on Israel in a “terrorist assault from the Gaza strip” which started at 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

On October 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, claiming that it had begun a terrible war and that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) would use all of its strength to undermine its capacity.