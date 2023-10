| Israel Hamas War Updates Indians Are Safe In Both Israel And Gaza

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Amid escalating tensions in Israel, no incidents involving Indians living and working there have occurred. The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv has received requests from Indian citizens, including tourists and businessmen, seeking safe exit from the country.