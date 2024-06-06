Sudden rain hits rush hour traffic

The downpour accompanied by winds and thunderstorm caught commuters off guard, resulting in traffic congestion during the peak hours.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 11:38 PM

Hyderabad: The sudden heavy rains which lashed various parts of the city on Thursday resulted in waterlogging and heavy traffic chaos at several roads.

The Mint Compound Road leading from Necklace Rotary towards Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat and Tank Bund witnessed heavy traffic jam. Several vehicles were found moving bumper to bumper.

Police said the sudden spell of rains during peak hours resulted in the traffic congestion. Waterlogging in the narrow lane added to the chaos. All the staff were on the ground and efforts were on to clear the traffic at the earliest.

Focus on stagnation

Inspecting water stagnation points in Madhapur Circle with Zonal Commissioner Sneha Sabarish, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said that necessary measures had been taken for the monsoon with special focus on the prevention of waterlogging in the city.

He directed officials to send proposals for permanent measures to prevent water stagnation.