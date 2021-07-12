Sudheer Babu’s rom-family entertainer with Harsha Vardhan to go on floors

Already busy with a slew of film projects, Sudheer Babu is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Sridevi Soda Centre’ in which he plays the role Suribabu.

Actor Sudheer Babu joined hands with filmmaker Harsha Vardhan for a crazy entertainer. The actor announced this on his Twitter page on Monday morning.

“#Sudheer15 & @SVCLLP #ProdNo5 is in the talented hands of #HarshaVardhan … This is going to be a challenging journey for me and the team. Safe to say that, it’s something that I haven’t tried yet #NarayanDasNarang #PuskurRamMohanRoa,” his tweet reads.

Already busy with a slew of film projects, Sudheer Babu is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Sridevi Soda Centre’ in which he plays the role Suribabu. His next movie is being bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (Production No 5). Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao will produce his movie.

Well-known actor and writer Harsha Vardhan will direct the film which is billed to be a romantic family entertainer with a quirky concept, Sonali Narang and Srishti are the presenters of the film.

Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Love Story’ is the next release of the banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Other projects also include Dhanush’s film with Sekhar Kammula. The shooting of the yet-to-be titled flick of Sudheer Babu and Harsha Vardhan will begin in August. More details will be unveiled soon.

