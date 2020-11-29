Suicide: AEO’s body recovered in Sangareddy

The victim, who was working with the Agriculture department in Sangareddy, left her office last Thursday afternoon

Sangareddy: The body of Agriculture Extension Officer, Aruna (34), who jumped into river Majira three days ago, was fished out by NDRF (National Disaster Response Forces) near Raipally bridge on Sunday.

The victim, who was working with the Agriculture department in Sangareddy, left her office last Thursday afternoon. She made a phone call to her younger brother before jumping into the river at Raipally bridge in Manoor Mandal. Aruna, a native of Paidipally in Narayankhed Mandal, is survived by husband and two children.

