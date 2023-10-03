Suicide Blast In Pakistan: 52 People Dead And 50 Injured | Mastung District, Balochistan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: A devastating suicide blast during a religious gathering near a mosque in Balochistan’s Mastung district in Pakistan on Friday has left at least 52 people dead and over 50 others injured. Another blast occurred hours later in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, claiming three lives and injuring five. The injured were taken to hospitals, and emergency measures have been imposed. The attacks occurred during a celebration of Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

