Summer special trains to Secunderabad, Mahabubnagar from Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Representational image

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway will run weekly special trains from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar during summer to clear the rush of passengers.

According to a release here on Tuesday, train No. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 19.00hrs from June 1 to 29 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 07.00hrs

In the return direction the train No.08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly Special train will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 19.40hrs from June 2 to 30 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 06.40hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Sattenapalle between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2

Similarly, train No. 08585 Visakhapatnam- Mahabubnagar weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 17.00hrs on Tuesdays from June 7 to 28 to reach Mahabubnagar on the next day at 07.10hrs

In the return direction the train No.08586 Mahabubnagar -Visakhapatnam weekly Special train will leave Mahabubnagar at 18.20hrs on Wednesdays from June 8 to 29 so as to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.50hrs

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda Maoula Ali, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar and Jadcherla between Visakhapatnam and Mahabubnagar.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

