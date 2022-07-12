Sun goes missing from Hyderabad skies!

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: After a summer that saw the scorching sun at its hottest best, residents of Hyderabad are now facing a situation where they haven’t seen the sun, literally, for about five days in a row. Overcast skies, almost jammed with dark menacing clouds that have opened up frequently after a hesitant start to the monsoon in June, have washed down the maximum temperature in the city to a cool mid-20s.

Though the inclement weather conditions in the city have put the India Meteorological Department in a furor, giving out rain alert after alert for the last two weeks, the other side of the coin has seen temperatures falling drastically from July 7 onwards, from 30 degree Celsius. It has not gone anywhere near 30 after that, with Monday recording a maximum day temperature of 26.2 degree Celsius, a fall of five degrees from normal. The minimum temperature too has dipped to 20.8 degree C, a fall of two from normal.

The average temperature in the city since July 8 has been around 24 degree C. The seven day forecast from IMD-Hyderabad, which says there will be ‘a generally cloudy sky with intermittent rain’ for the next few days, also says the maximum temperature for the next few days will be quite cool, between 26 degree C and 28 degree C.

July Temperatures (degree Celsius):

Date Maximum Minimum

July 1 33 23

July 2 31 22

July 3 33 23

July 4 31 23

July 5 32 22

July 6 29 22

July 7 30 23

July 8 26 22

July 9 24 21

July 10 24 20

July 11 26 21

July 12 24 22