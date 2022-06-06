Sunila gives a modern twist to age-old story

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: Danseuse Sunila Gollapudi presented a special tribute to Padmasri Late Dr Nataraja Ramakrishna, the doyen of Andhranatyam and recreator Perini Sivatandavam on the occasion of his centenary at Prasad Labs on Sunday.

The dance performance was a novel interpretation of the traditional Navajanãrdhana Pãrijãtham. The programme was organised by Nartanasala, an abode of ancient dance traditions of Andhra Natyam and Perini Sivatandavam founded by Sunila Gollapudi to revive the rich art forms. Sunila Gollapudi, the founder of Nartanasala presented the performance under the able guidance and choreography of her Guru, Kala Krishna.

Dr Nataraja Ramakrishnagaru, with his diligent scholarly efforts revived Andhranatyam. Andhranatyam belongs to the Nattuva Mela tradition and is the ancient classical dance form of the Telugu regions (Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Andhra) that has been in vogue for the past 2,000 years. Andhranatyam is a combination of Agama, Asthana, and Prabandha traditions, which a female artiste can showcase on the same stage and in the same performance. It is an Eka Patra Kelika, i.e., a solo performance.

Navajanãrdhana Pãrijãtham, a predominant solo dance ballet depicts the love story between Lord Shri Krishna and his beautiful eighth wife, Satyabhama which is as ancient as Gita Govindam.