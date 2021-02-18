Sunny Leone has a solution so people don’t forget her name

“Just in case anyone forgot my name, it’s on my hat!! Hehe,” the actress captioned the photograph.

Mumbai: Sunny Leone fears people might forget her name someday. So, she posted a swimsuit picture on Wednesday, wearing a hat with her name on it.

Sunny recently shared an Instagram note on her twins Noah and Asher turning three.

“My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh and Noah Singh Weber you both are so so different but are the sweetest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can’t believe 3 years have passed and you both amaze me everyday with what you have learned and all the things you say,” she wrote with the image.