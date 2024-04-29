‘Super six’ promises a ‘super hit’ in Andhra Pradesh elections: Chandrababu

By IANS Updated On - 29 April 2024, 09:46 AM

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that the ‘Super Six’ promises of the party for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are proving a “super hit”.

Addressing an election rally in Mantralayam Assembly constituency in Kurnool district, he said Super 6 schemes have been widely acclaimed, while termed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Navarathanalu’ schemes as “Nava Mosalu (Nine deceptions)”.

Disputing Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim of 99 per cent implementation of his election manifesto, Naidu said that people have given zero marks to the YSRCP’s new manifesto and reiterated that if voted to power, the TDP will implement ‘Super Six’.

Under this, Rs 15,000 will be given annually to every school-going student through ‘Thalliki Vandhanam’ scheme. The amount will be credited to the bank account of the student’s mother. Additionally, every woman in the age group of 18-59 will receive Rs 1,500 per month through ‘Aadabidda Nidhi’ (women’s fund). The scheme is aimed at empowering women and making them financially strong.

Under the Deepam Scheme, three free gas cylinders will be distributed per year. Women will be allowed to travel free on RTC buses.

“I consider myself the driver of this bus, and I am committed not only to the progress of the state but also to ensuring the security and future of women,” Naidu said.

Under Yuvashakti, the TDP has promised Rs 3,000 per month for every jobless youth. Similarly, under ‘Annadatha’, the party promised an annual financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to every farmer.

The TDP chief said that the bellies of the poor could be filled with raids on Jagan Mohan Reddy’s palaces to recover illegally amassed wealth.

He vowed to completely check the migration from the temple town of Mantralayam. Dubbing Jagan Mohan Reddy as the “traitor” of Rayalaseema, Naidu alleged that he cancelled 102 irrigation projects in the region and assured the people that he would personally take the responsibility to complete all the pending projects in the region.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern that poor-quality liquor is being sold only in the state only to mint money. “What happened to the District Selection Committee as promised and why the prices are so high only in the state compared to any other state in the country,” he asked.