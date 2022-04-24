Superintendent of Gajwel Hospital dies of heart attack

Published Date - 08:33 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is paying last respects to Dr Mahesh in Siddipet on Sunday.

Siddipet: Superintendent of Government Hospital in Gajwel, Dr T Mahesh (47) died of a heart attack at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The incident has left the entire medical fraternity in Siddipet in a shock as he died at a very young age. Dr Mahesh is a Orthopedician and served in different government hospitals. The body was brought to his Siddipet town’s residence at Kanchara Bazar.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has offered his last respects. Rao has condoled the family. The Minister has assured them to support in all aspects. Several leaders and officials have also paid the last respect.

