Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad

The actor was suffering a fluctuation in blood pressure and is recovering fast, according to hospital authorities

By | Published: 1:47 pm 1:54 pm

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital here on Friday for fluctuating blood pressure. He is stable and recovering fast, according to hospital authorities.

The film actor was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad for the last ten days and a couple of people on the sets had tested positive for Covid-19. However, Rajinikanth tested negative, but he isolated himself and his health condition was being monitored closely.

A hospital press release said though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, “his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he was admitted to the hospital”.

He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure is stabilised. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure an exhaustion, he does not have any other symptoms and is haemodynamically stable, the hospital bulletin said.

