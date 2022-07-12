Supreme Court extends interim bail for Alt News journalist Zubair

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:19 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in Sitapur case till further orders. The final hearing of the case will be on September 7.

On July 8, a Vacation Bench of the apex court had granted him interim bail in the case for five days.

Appearing for the state government, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, sought more time to file a counter affidavit to Zubair’s plea to quash the Sitapur FIR accusing him of posting a tweet insulting religion and inciting communal enmity.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who appeared for Zubair, pointed out that the interim relief was only for five days and would expire on Tuesday. The bench chaired by Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna then granted the Uttar Pradesh government four weeks’ time to file its response and also extended the interim bail.