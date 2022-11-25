| Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre Ag After Plea By Hyderabad Gay Couple On Same Sex Marriage

According to a report from Live Law news network, a division bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud directed that notices be issued to the Attorney General of India in addition to the Central government, returnable in four weeks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:32 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices on two public interest litigations, including one filed by a Hyderabad-based gay couple, seeking recognition of same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

BREAKING| Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, Attorney General On Pleas To Recognise Same-Sex Marriage Under Special Marriage Act https://t.co/PNV4Ne22qj — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 25, 2022

The first PIL was filed by Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, who have been a couple for almost 10 years and recently had a commitment ceremony.

The second PIL was filed by Parth Phiroze Mehrotra and Uday Raj Anand from Hyderabad, who have been in a relationship with each other for the last 17 years. They said they were presently raising two children together, but since they cannot legally solemnize their marriage, it has resulted in a situation where both cannot have a legal relationship of parent and child with both their children.