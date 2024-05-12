Supreme Court said convenor of national party cannot be in jail during elections: Bhagwant Mann

He also held a meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the national capital which was his first meeting with the legislators after he walked out of Tihar Jail post the Supreme Court decision granting him interim bail till June 1.

By ANI Published Date - 12 May 2024, 05:31 PM

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday that the Supreme Court has remarked that the convenor of a national party cannot be in jail during elections.

“Supreme Court has said that you can’t keep the national convenor of a national party in jail during elections. This implies that you (BJP) want a partial election. You want to win by keeping the opposition leader in jail. There is no problem in winning. But that does not mean you will keep him (Arvind Kejriwal) in jail though there is no evidence against him,” Mann said speaking to reporters in Delhi.

Mann said that with the Delhi Chief Minister out of jail on interim bail, the Aam Aadmi Party has got a huge relief. “His (Arvind Kejriwal) coming out of jail is a big relief for us whether it is in Punjab, Delhi or Kurukshetra. He (Kejriwal) has a program in Lucknow

We will go to Maharashtra as well to save the Constitution,” the Punjab Chief Minister said. In response to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s target of winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections along with its allies, Mann said, “Forget getting more than 400 seats, this time they will not even win the majority.” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a press conference and elaborated on promises which he termed as ‘Kejriwal Guarantees’.

A day after his release, Kejriwal visited Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place in Delhi and held a roadshow in the national capital along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1.

However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will vote on May 25, the sixth of the seven-phase nationwide polling.