Suresh bags gold at Telangana Masters Weightlifting tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

All the winners of the Telangana Masters Weightlifting tournament with their medals.

Hyderabad: K Suresh emerged champion by clinching gold in the 81kg men’s category at the inaugural edition of the Masters State Weightlifting Championship and South India Masters Weightlifting Championship, held at the Postal Convention Hall, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the women’s 76kg category, Swetha clinched the gold medal.

Results: (All gold medal winners) Men: 55 kg-K Suresh; 81 kg–G Vijay Reddy; 89 kg–Laxmi Narayana and Surya Rao; 96 kg – Bala Prasad; Pradeep Kumar and Sudhakar; 102 kg – A Govinda Rao; 109 kg – G Venkatesh;

Women: 59 kg – Sandya Rani and Bhawana Bharadwaj; 76 kg – Swetha; 81 kg – Khursi; 87 kg category – B Rajya Laxmi;

Silver medals: 71 kg – A Shivani, 87 kg – Varalaxmi.

