Hyderabad: Telangana Masters weightlifting championship to be held on April 15

The inaugural edition of the Telangana Masters State Weightlifting Championship will be held at the India Post Convention Centre in Hyderabad on April 15

Hyderabad: The inaugural edition of the Telangana Masters State Weightlifting Championship and South Indian Masters Weightlifting Championship will be held at the India Post Convention Centre in Hyderabad on April 15.

The event will be held for men and women in 30+, 35+, 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+, 60+, 65+, 70+, 75+ and 80+ categories. In the men’s section the weight categories are 55kg, 61kg, 67kg, 73kg, 81kg, 89kg, 96kg, 102kg, +109kg while the women’s section will have competitions in 45kg, 49kg, 55kg, 59kg, 64kg, 71kg, 76kg, 81kg, 87kg and +87kg. Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud released the post of the event in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

