Suresh, Tanu Das clinch gold at Telangana Masters Athletics Championships

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:43 PM, Sun - 3 April 22

ALL SMILES: Winners and runners-up posing with their medals.

Hyderabad: V Suresh of Khammam clocked 12.8 seconds to bag gold in the men’s 30 100M event in the Telangana Masters Athletics Championships at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

V Sairam of Ranga Reddy took silver with 13.13 sec while G Sudhakar from Khammam settled for bronze with 13.6 sec. Meanwhile, Tanu Das Biswas of Ranga Reddy finished the women’s 30 100M event in 16.62 sec for the top honours. Divya Prashanthi and Sunitha Reddy took second and third places respectively.

Results: Men 100M: 30 : 1 V Suresh (Khammam) (12.8), 2 V Sairam (RR), 3 G Sudhakar (Khammam); 45: 1 D Balaji (Medchal) (13.5), 2 S Patra (Sanga Reddy), 3 S Ravi Kumar (Medchal); 50 : 1 M Srinvasulu (Sanga Reddy) (15), 2 B Francis (Nalgonda), 3 Mir M Ali Razvi (RR); 60 : 1 P Sudhakar Raju (RR) (14.1) 2 D Nageshwar Rao (Medchal), 3 J Ravinder (Bhadradri); 70 : 1 M R P Babu (Hyd) (16.1), 2 M Vijay Kumar (Medak), 3 B V Raju (Hyd); 400 M: 55 : 1 V Purshotham (Medchal) (1:23.0), 2 L Ravinder (RR), 3 Lingappal M (RR); Women 100 M: 30 : 1 Tanu Das Biswas (RR) (16.62), 2 Divya Prashanthi (RR), Sunitha Reddy (RR), 35 : 1 Salaja A (RR) (19.01) 2 Saritha (Hyd), 3 Subha Mitra Chaterjee (Hyd); 40 : 1 S Malleshwari (RR) (16.19), 2 Gayathri Devi (RR), 3 B Bhavani (RR); 45 : 1 Kruthi (Hyd) (15.9), 2 Sujatha (Khammam), 3 Kiran Chouhan (RR).

