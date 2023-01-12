Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals successfully perform spine deformity correction procedure

The girl was admitted to the hospital a week ago with Lenke Type 5 scoliosis, which, if not treated early can have severe cosmetic implications, and severe lower back aches, among other problems.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:35 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

The girl was admitted to the hospital a week ago with Lenke Type 5 scoliosis, which, if not treated early can have severe cosmetic implications, and severe lower back aches, among other problems.

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals, King Koti, have announced successful spine deformity correction procedure on a 17-year-old-girl from Latur, Maharashtra. The girl was admitted to the hospital a week ago with Lenke Type 5 scoliosis, which, if not treated early can have severe cosmetic implications, and severe lower back aches, among other problems.

The Lenke Type 5 scoliosis is characterised by a major curve in the lumbar region. After consultation with the girl’s parents, the doctors conducted scoliosis posterior deformity correction and fusion surgery with neuromonitoring. Following the corrective surgery, the girl now has no neurologic deficits and was discharged from the hospital in good condition, Dr. Shrikant Ega, Spine Surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, King Koti, said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Lorry driver undergoes minimally invasive valve repair at Kamineni