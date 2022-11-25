Hyderabad: Lorry driver undergoes minimally invasive valve repair at Kamineni

The patient’s heart had severe leakage in one of the heart’s valve and the doctors decided to repair the mitral valve with minimally invasive approach.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, have successfully performed minimally invasive procedure for mitral valve repair on a 39-year-old lorry driver Mallesh, a resident of Hayathnagar, a press release on Friday said.

Mallesh was admitted to the hospital with shortness of breath, palpitations, tiredness, and reduced exercise tolerance. Diagnostic tests revealed that the patient’s heart had severe leakage in one of the heart’s valve and the doctors decided to repair the mitral valve with minimally invasive approach.

Senior cardiologist, Kamineni Hospitals, Dr. Vishal Khante said “in this case, there were two options to perform the surgery. Either we replace the heart valve by inserting a new one and put the patient on lifelong blood thinners, which is not good for a young working patient. We placed high value on patient’s employability and decided to repair the valve through minimally invasive approach. The entire procedure was done through a small incision”.

Following the procedure, the patient is recovering normally and after three weeks he will be able to drive a lorry, doctors added.