Suriya 42 music rights are bagged by Saregama South

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:39 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Suriya 42, which is being made on the story of a vigilante warrior in a period war backdrop, is the biggest film in Suriya’s career both in terms of scale and budget. Also, this film marks the biggest release in India so far. Suriya 42 is going to be released for Pongal 2024 in 10 languages. The film is also going to have a 3D release.

Suriya 42 title will be revealed officially tomorrow by the makers. The makers are also going to announce the release date for the film. Not only the Tamil audience and Suriya fans, but also the entire film community in India, are eagerly waiting to know what the title of Suriya 42 can be. They are also expecting a small glimpse with the title announcement.

Suriya 42 music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. This is a mega opportunity for the music director to prove himself after Pushpa once again at the national level. Today, the makers of Suriya 42 made an announcement about the music for the film. The audio rights for Suriya 42 were bagged by Saregama South.

Suriya 42 is written and directed by Shiva. Gnanavelraja, Vamsi, and Pramod are producing the film under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. Disha Patani is the female lead in the film. Suriya’s warrior avatar is going to be the most exciting factor in this project.