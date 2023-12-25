Suryapet: Grave crimes falls down by 23.19% in 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Superintendent of Police B K Rahul Hegde

Suryapet: The number of grave crimes including murder, attempt to murder, dacoits, robberies and kidnaps were come down to 106 in 2023 from 138 in 2022. The cases filed at different police stations increased to 7123 in 2023 from 7100 in the last year due to awareness programmes taken up by the district police. The district police have also solved 33,026 complaints that have received through dial 100 from the people.

Releasing an annual crime report-2023 at a media conference here, Superintendent of Police B K Rahul Hegde said that murders decreased to 22 in 2023 from 26 in the last year. The dacoits and robberies decreased by 47 per cent as the incidents have come down to 352 in 2023 from 421 in 2022. In all, Rs 1.95 crore worth properties have been recovered in theft cases against total stolen amount of Rs 3.63 crore, which was 47 per cent.

Stating that crime against women was also decreased in 2023, he said rape cases also reduced to 56 in this year from 71 in the last year. POCSO cases also decreased to 93 in 2023 from 122 in 2022. The road accidents increased to 514 in 2023 from 502 in 2022. But, casualties in the road accident decreased to 231 in this year compared to 252 deaths in the last year.

As a part of operation smile and operation muskan, 161 girls were rescued in 2023.