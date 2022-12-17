Suryapet: Officials stall illegal construction of My Home Cements company

About 20 officials of Panchayat Raj and Revenue departments conducted raids on the site and seized the area of the construction.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Officials of Panchayat Raj and Revenue department were conducting raid on unit-4 of My Home cements at Mella Charuvu for taking up constructions without any permission.

Suryapet: Officials of the Panchayat Raj and Revenue departments on Saturday stopped and seized construction works of new unit-4 of My Home Cements at Mella Cheruvu in the district for taking up them without required permissions.

The officials initiated action as the management of My Home Cements continued the works despite notices being served to the management twice not to take up works without layout and DTCP approval.

Also Read Man steals police patrol vehicle while cops check other vehicles in Suryapet

About 20 officials of Panchayat Raj and Revenue departments conducted raids on the site and seized the area of the construction. They also examined the construction works, which were taken up illegally and recorded them. The police also made elaborate security arrangements at the site of the My Home Cements factory during the raids.

Speaking to the media, District Panchayat Officer Yadaiah said they had taken a written assurance from the management of My Home Cements not to resume the works of unit-4. The company had taken up construction of huge structures without required permissions, following which the officials received complaints from people. It had also come to their notice that there was a dispute on the land where the company had taken up the work.

Stating that the company was not paying property tax to the grama panchayat of Mella Cheruvu for the construction in 400 acres, he made it clear that measures would be taken up to collect the tax from the company.