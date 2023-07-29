Suryapet: One person drowns in irrigation tank

The victim was identified as Pagidimarri Raju (40) from Jajireddygudem village was died after accidentally falling into irrigation tank. He was working in a wine shop at Ramannagudem.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Representational Image.

Suryapet: A person drowned in irrigation tank Gundlagunta at Ramannapet in Jajireddygudem mandal in the district on Saturday.

According to the police, Raju had went to irrigation tank to wash his legs after attending nature call. He has accidentally slipped into the irrigation tanks resulting in the incident.

He has not familiar with the swimming. The body of the victim has been shifted to government hospital at Thungathurthy for autopsy.

