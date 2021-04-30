Suryapet: Traders warned of action for hoarding essential commodities

Committee, comprising Food Inspector Jyothirmayi, Food Safety Officer Krishna Murthy and Drug Inspector Ravi Kiran, raided the establishments to verify whether they were following the Covid norms.

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Suryapet: Officials of Task Force Committee on Friday raided malls, wholesale kirana stores and medical shops and warned them against creating artificial scarcity of essential commodities and medicines taking advantage of the pandemic.

The committee, comprising Food Inspector Jyothirmayi, Food Safety Officer Krishna Murthy and Drug Inspector Ravi Kiran, raided the establishments to verify whether they were following the Covid norms.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .