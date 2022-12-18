Suryapet: Young innovator makes perfume emitting alarm clock, assistive stick for physically challenged

18 December 22

Nalgonda: An innovator, Gorre Ashok, who earlier made several agricultural tools to help farmers, has now come out with two new innovations, which are aimed at helping physically challenged persons.

Born in an farmer’s family in Anjalipuram in Suryapet district, Ashok has invented several agricultural tools, which have received awards at national and international levels. Ashok has now developed two tools, which are exclusively for hearing impaired students and for bedridden elderly persons and also for orthopedically challenged persons.

For the hearing impaired, Ashok has invented a special alarm clock since normal alarm clocks are not of much use for them. The special alarm clock emits a perfume at the time fixed for the alarm and helps students or others wake up by sensing the smell. He tested the gadget in the Government Residential School for Deaf and Dumb at Avanthipuram in Miryalaguda, and says the results were quite encouraging.

He has also made an assistive stick for the elderly and disabled persons, who can’t move from their bed to pick up something. Using the stick, they can take any items placed in their room and even open the almirah using this special stick.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ashok said some special alarm watches, which would vibrate at the fixed time, were available in the market, but were wearables and could not be used in hostels for the hearing impaired. This had prompted him to make the special perfume-emitting alarm clock. He made this clock by attaching a DC motor and perfume bottle to a normal table clock. The clock will emit the perfume for one minute at the fixed time for alarm and fill the hostel room with the fragrance that helps hearing impaired students wake up.

The assistive stick, he said, would expand up to two metres when a button was pressed and the length could be adjusted as per requirement. With special arrangements on the other side of the stick, the user can take hold of the item and shift towards them.