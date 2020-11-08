Hyderabad: Suspect in Keesara corruption case commits suicide

Hyderabad: A farmer, Dharma Reddy in Keesara mandal who was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau in connection with the Keesara Tahsildar Nagaraju case, was found hanging at his house on Sunday morning. He was recently released on bail by the court.
Dharma Reddy in collusion with Tahsildar Nagaraju claimed rights over 24 acres of land although he did not possess the land, the ACB officials had maintained. Later Dharma Reddy made an agreement with some real estate companies.
On Sunday morning, he was found hanging from a tree in his house located at Kushaiguda.
