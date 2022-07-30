Suspense over Komatireddy Rajgopal’s decision to join BJP continues

Yadadri-Bhongir: The suspense over Congress legislator from Munugode constituency Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s decision to resign from the MLA post and join the BJP, thereby forcing a bypoll, continues with the legislator saying he would resign from the seat if it helps his constituency.

Though Reddy’s admission into the BJP is a foregone conclusion, the legislator left the issue hanging. On Saturday, addressing the media, the Congress legislator said would resign as MLA if it helps in the development of the Munugode constituency.

The MLA said he will conduct a survey for 15 days in the constituency on what people wanted him to do and change the party only if his people wished so. It may be recalled that, two days ago, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said the Munugode MLA will join the BJP.

Reddy maintained that the Munugode bypoll will give a historic mandate, which will usher in a new era in State politics. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was spreading rumours about him to divert people’s attention from government failures. The Congress MLA said that the people of Telangana would a befitting reply to the ruling TRS in the next elections.

He said the Chief Minister promised Rs 25 lakh to each village in the district during the by-election to the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency. While the government has extended Rs 25 lakh to all the villages in five Assembly constituencies, his constituency was ignored.

The MLA criticised the government for not releasing funds for Shivannaguda reservoir and Udhya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Without naming anyone, he said the government was clearing the bills of Andhra contractors while keeping the bills of small contractors pending. When questioned about the Congress leaders meeting him and requesting to continue in the party, he said the Munugode people had elected him, but he failed to develop the area. He questioned as to what was the use of continuing in the post if he did not develop the constituency as expected by the people.