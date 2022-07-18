SustainKart Launches Its 1st Flagship Retail Store in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:11 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: E-commerce marketplace Sustainkart on Monday launched its maiden flagship store at Road No 1, Jubilee Hills in the presence of actor Amala Akkineni, along with State Anti-Corruption Bureau director Shikha Goel.

The Hyderabad-based startup has a vision to foster sustainable, environmentally-conscious habits by changing the spending patterns of Indians on their lifestyle goods.

Right from fashion to skincare to nutrition to food and much more, SustainKart offers a wide range of brands such as Urban Kissan, Tribe Concepts, Bhoomitra, Renadu Millets, Flyberry, FromVedas and CocoSutra, among others, which encourage consumers to find sustainable alternatives for every need.

Speaking at the launch, Amala Akkineni said Sustainkart was a momentous, timely initiative, master-minded and championed by Shilpa Reddy and Kanthi Dutt.

“After the launch of the online portal, now they plan to have a store next door with all things sustainable under one roof. Very proud of the work SustainKart is doing,” she said.

Co-founder of SustainKart Shilpa Reddy said SustainKart had been able to multiply their customer reach in the short span of 1.5 years and ensure that the bigger global impact was received through maximized sustainable practices. More responsible lifestyle choices with everything that is nature friendly is the mission of SustainKart, she added.

Launched in January 2021, SustainKart now aims to launch additional 20 stores in malls and airports across South India.

Entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt, Founder, SustainKart, said: “Our mission is to create accessible locations across the country where customers can easily avail sustainable choices for all their daily needs and inspire people to embrace sustainable lifestyles.”

Actors Samrat Reddy and Suman along with Sushmita and Sreeja Konidela attended the launch.