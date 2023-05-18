‘Swastika’ lands Telugu family in trouble in Saudi

The Swastika was noticed by an Arab individual living in same apartment and apparently, a cultural misunderstanding led him to believe that his new neighbour had posted a Nazi emblem on his door

The entrance of Telugu NRI flat with Swastik

Jeddah: A Telugu family that recently shifted to the Eastern Province in Saudi Arabia has landed in trouble after they drew a ‘swastika’ symbol on the main entrance of their home.

The ‘swastika’ symbol has high auspicious significance among Hindus, with the practice of imprinting the sign on new articles, vehicles and houses being very common.

M. Arvind of Guntur had recently reached Saudi Arabia to work as an engineer in the Eastern Province and began a Saudi life along with his family by drawing the symbol on the main entrance of his flat.

However, the symbol was noticed by an Arab individual living in the same apartment and apparently, a cultural misunderstanding led him to believe that his new neighbour had posted a Nazi emblem on his door. The Nazi emblem actually is slanted to 45 degrees and is distinct from the ‘swastika’ symbol, but the Arab man obviously did not know the difference.

He first requested Arvind’s family to erase the symbol, which they declined saying it had nothing to do with any ideology and tried to explain its auspicious significance in welcoming visitors. However, the Arab was not convinced and took the matter to the police, who arrested Arvind.

Arvind’s wife, Leela Kumari, has now approached the Indian Embassy and Telugu social worker Muzzamil Shaikh for help. Nass Vokkam, a prominent Indian community volunteer is also working to secure Arvind’s release.

There have been several instances of people unfamiliar with the original ‘swastika’ mistaking it with the Nazi symbol that resembles a ‘hooked cross’ but this could be the first instance in Saudi, where an Indian has landed in jail for using the symbol that is ubiquitous in India.

