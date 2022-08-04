‘Swathimuthyam’ release date gets postponed from August 13

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:08 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: Sithara Entertainments announced that ‘Swathimuthyam’ starring Ganesh and Varsha Bollamma has been postponed from its August 13 release date. Expressing unhappiness about this development, the makers shared that this postponement couldn’t be avoided.

“We have completed the shoot, and post-production work keeping in mind the release date and wanted to go ahead with the release plans. Even though we could have been adamant about our release plans, post pandemic the film industry situation is not great. Audiences are not coming to theatres as they used to before and looking at this situation, we did not want to compete with other releases, even though it is perfect timing for our film to release,” the makers said in a statement.

“Looking at the producers’ situation in the current scenario, we have decided to postpone our film and we will announce the release date soon. We hope audiences will come to theatres and enjoy films like they used to, going forward,” the statement further read.

The supporting cast of the film includes senior actors Naresh, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Harshavardhan, Pammi Sai, Sapthagiri, Goparaju Ramana, Siva Narayana, Pragathi, Surekha Vani, Sunaina, and Divya Sripada.

Music has been composed by Mahathi Swara Sagar and cinematography is handled by Suryaa for the film which is written and directed by Lakshman K Krishna, and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.