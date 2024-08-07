‘Sweety Naughty Crazy’ starring Thrigun, Sreejitha Ghosh launched

Produced by R. Arun under the Arun Visuals banner and directed by Rajasekhar. G, the film also stars, Iniya, Radha, Ali, Raghubabu, and Ravi Maria in key roles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 04:13 PM

Hyderabad: Thrigun, Sreejitha Ghosh starrer “Sweety Naughty Crazy” was officially launched on Wednesday, here, at a grand pooja ceremony. Produced by R. Arun under the Arun Visuals banner and directed by Rajasekhar. G, the film also stars, Iniya, Radha, Ali, Raghubabu, and Ravi Maria in key roles.

Speaking to the media, Thrigun said, “I’m thrilled to be working with Arun and Rajasekhar on this project. The film’s title reflects the unique roles played by Sreejitha and Iniya, which will be both sweet, naughty, and crazy.”

Raghubabu added, “This film is being made as a bilingual, and I’m excited to be a part of it. I believe it will be a huge success.” One of the actors of the film, Iniya said, “Although I don’t speak Telugu fluently, I’m committed to learning it before the film’s completion. I’m happy to be a part of this project and play the role of Nandini.”

Radha expressed gratitude to the director and producers for the opportunity and praised her co-stars.

Sreejitha Ghosh said, “I chose this film to showcase my versatility as an actress. I’m confident it will be a great movie.”

While the cinematographer of the film, Vijayashree promised a laugh riot, saying, that the it would make everyone laugh, producer Arun emphasized on the film’s entertainment value and requested for support from movie lovers.

Director Rajasekhar concluded saying that, “The movie is an out-and-out entertainer with a triangle love story and comedy angle.”