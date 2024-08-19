Hyderabad: Former junior artist murdered by husband

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 August 2024, 07:28 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A former junior film artist was murdered by her husband, who allegedly suspected her fidelity, at her house in Shadnagar on Sunday night. The deceased film artist Anuradha (36), her husband Shivaramaiah and their daughter Nandini were living in Mallikarjun Colony in Hasthinapuram.

Police said Anuradha and Shivaramaiah had frequent fights over trivial issues and for sometime, Shivaramaiah started suspecting her fidelity and harassed her. On Sunday night, Shivaramaiah again picked up an argument with his wife over the same matter, after which he strangled her to death, police said.

However on Monday, Shivaramaiah called his daughter and told her that Anuradha was not waking up even after repeatedly trying to wake her up and he went absconding since then. On receiving information, the Shadnagar police reached the spot and took up the investigation. The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy and later handed over to the family members.