Swiss Open 2024: Treesa-Gopichand secure comfortable first-round victory

By ANI Updated On - 20 March 2024, 10:02 AM

Basel: Indian women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand moved into the second round of the Swiss Open 2024 in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

The Indian shuttlers clinched a comfortable win defeating the American pair of Annie Xu and Kerry Xu 21-15, 21-12 in the round of 32. The game lasted for 39 minutes.

Meanwhile, the men’s doubles of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi sealed a comfortable win of 21-17, 21-15 against the French pair Natan Begga and Baptiste Labarthe in the qualifying round.

In the mixed doubles of the Swiss Open 2024, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy advanced to the main draw after beating Brazil’s Davi Silva and Samia Lima 21-12, 21-17 .

On the other hand, the other three Indian women’s doubles pairs of Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda, Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam and Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra suffered defeats in their respective matches.

India’s Sameer Verma and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran won their first matches in the men’s singles event of the qualifying round but failed to make it into the main draw after they suffered a defeat in their second qualifying game.

India’s top badminton players, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, will take part in the Swiss Open 2024 in the women’s and men’s singles events, respectively, on Wednesday.

The Swiss Open 2024 will offer crucial ranking points ahead of the Paris Olympics.