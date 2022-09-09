Syed Ali Naqvi shares how network marketing made him a successful entrepreneur

From working as a cleaner to becoming a millionaire at the mere age of 33, Syed Ali Naqvi’s life is nothing short of a movie. The young financial wizard has shaken up the whole of the UK, and it is all due to the field of network marketing. Coming from a humble background in Pakistan, such things weren’t always accessible to people like him, but with his passion and interest, Syed made things possible for himself and emerged victorious.

After working as a cleaner, Syed’s next job was at a fast-food restaurant where he worked as a manager, and it was there that he stumbled into network marketing. He shares, “I was introduced to network marketing when I was working at the fast food restaurant. I have always had an interest here, and I was blessed to meet someone while working who had knowledge in the area.”

Sharing further, Syed says, “While working at the restaurant, I was given the opportunity to attend seminars and courses to increase my understanding of network marketing. This gave me the opportunity to build relationships with clients and provide a service to them. The objective was to sell or promote a product to a buyer, which I found both exciting and challenging.” Syed even received a certificate for his work in networking, and that laurel became all the more special as his mother visited from Pakistan to see him receive it in front of her eyes.

However, all this success has just motivated Syed to do more and achieve more. The young tycoon is looking to expand his business and is currently working hard on it. “I am developing my real estate and venturing out in the hospitality industry. I have plans to develop my business internationally and take it to the next level. I always want more out of life. There is always more to achieve, and I know that this will always be the driving force in me,” he concludes.