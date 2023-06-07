T-AIM awards: Sparcolife, Fluid Robotics, Learn and Empower emerge winners

Three winning startups were rewarded Rs 7 lakh each towards seed funding to further scale their AI innovation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: Startups Sparcolife Digital Health Technologies, Fluid Robotics and Learn and Empower, emerged as the winners of the first Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) awards of AI for Social Good. The awards were presented at a ceremony held at T-Hub on Wednesday to the winners, in recognition of innovative and impactful application of artificial intelligence (AI) for social sector emerging from India’s startup ecosystem.

Nearly 128 nominations from AI startups operating in health and sanitation, skill development and livelihoods, and sustainable environment, were received. Of these, three winning startups were rewarded Rs 7 lakh each towards seed funding to further scale their AI innovation. The Telangana government, Capgemini and NASSCOM supported these awards.

Sparcolife Digital Health Technologies which won in the health and sanitation category, has benefited over 350 women with their AI-enabled solution for women’s well-being, reproductive health & fertility care. Similarly, Learn and Empower aced the skill development and livelihoods category, by improving the learnability of over 1,200 hearing-impaired children through fun-based interactive games across 67 schools in seven States of India.

In the sustainable environment category, Fluid Robotics emerged as the top startup for using computer vision and machine learning to monitor wastewater. They have successfully monitored 1.3 billion litres of urban pollution across 1.5 million feet of sewers.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan said the startups were leading the way in leveraging AI for social good, with their ground-breaking work. He felt that such innovative solutions and approaches have the power to revolutionise these critical areas and improve the lives of millions of people around the world.

On the occasion, “From Code to Compassion”, a compendium of 15 successful social sector innovation stories using artificial intelligence, was launched.

Capgemini India vice-president Anurag Pratap, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Somesh Kumar, Director-Emerging Technologies Wing Rama Devi Lanka, NASSCOM Foundation CEO Nidhi Bhasin and T-AIM Lead Praveen Mokkapati among others attended the event.

