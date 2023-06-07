CM KCR to launch financial assistance scheme for artisans on June 9

Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will launch the much-awaited scheme aimed to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to artisans and craftsmen from backward classes, and personally handover cheques to beneficiaries, at Mancherial on June 9. Necessary guidelines have been issued to identify eligible artisans and all District Collectors have been instructed to ground at least 50 units on the inaugural day, marking Samkshema Dinotsavam (Welfare Day) to be held as part of the decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Finance Minister T Harish Rao held a video conference with all District Collectors and gave necessary instructions to successfully organise the event. The financial assistance, which will be provided to the artisans without any bank linkage, is envisaged for socio-economic development of artisans. The officials were cautioned to be vigilant and take all measures against misuse of the scheme.

Kamalakar stated that the new scheme would be an ongoing programme under which beneficiaries will be identified and cheques will be distributed by MLAs concerned to beneficiaries on the 15th of every month.

On the inaugural day on June 9, the MLAs will distribute the cheques to the beneficiaries in their respective constituencies. He reiterated that the applications from eligible persons would be accepted through the designated portal online, to ensure transparency. Apart from providing necessary tools and raw material to the artisans under the scheme, the State government will monitor the beneficiaries for a period of two years to ensure that they have a sustainable livelihood.

Harish Rao, who participated in the video conference from Sangareddy, asked the district collectors to take utmost care in identifying the poorest of the poor artisan to avoid misuse of funds. He said the beneficiaries should be identified with the approval of the district in-charge minister. Local public representatives should also be involved in successfully organising the programme, he added.

Harish Rao also reviewed the Health Day arrangements to be held on June 14 and asked district collectors to identify at least 15 women in each constituency to distribute KCR Nutrition Kits during the celebrations. The collectors were also told to make arrangements for distribution of sarees and BP checking instruments to ANMs and ASHA workers.

Merit certificates under five categories will be distributed to medical professionals on the same day. Collectors should complete the identification of the awardees. Students from medical and nursing colleges also will be involved along with the public representatives for successfully conducting the programme. Patients who have been treated for dialysis, Kanti Velugu and other ailments, should be encouraged to share their experiences during the programme.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary for Animal Husbandry Adhar Sinha, Principal Secretary for BC Welfare B Venkatesham, SC Development Secretary Rahul Bojja, Finance Secretary TK Sridevi, Tribal Welfare Secretary Christina S Zonghtu, Health Secretary SAM Rizvi and other officials attended the video conference.