T-Hub announces launch of Lab2Market program

The program offers a unique pathway for researchers and innovators to translate their ideas into commercial successes by focusing on two key objectives: developing Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) and converting them into scalable startups.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 06:54 PM

Hyderabad: T-Hub, the startup incubator on Monday announced launch of AIC T-Hub Lab2Market program, a new initiative designed to transform groundbreaking research into market-ready innovations.

Startups participating in the Lab2Market program will receive comprehensive, tailored support including interactive group learning sessions focused on product development, market strategies, and business model refinement.

Each startup will benefit from personalized mentoring by industry experts, offering strategic guidance and addressing specific commercialization challenges. The program also features market access events where startups can showcase their advancements and connect with potential investors and partners.

Out of 200 applicants, 23 startups have been chosen for the first cohort of the program. These startups were selected based on their innovative solutions, well-defined commercialization pathways, and potential for significant market impact.

The cohort represents a diverse range of sectors, including sustainability, mobility, healthcare, fintech, agriculture, and more. Selected startups include Declutter Solutions, ASMI Innovations, Bharat Plastipay, The Hydrogen Ecosystem, Abe Bikes, SmartKosh, Glassmart, Win Health, RhythmX, Cardiac Rehab, Transcript Life Sciences, NeoSurgix, Token-Disc, Blocks, Robic Rufarm, Bhaumya, Taejoon, Zentrix, Achintya Products, Farm Nutra / Bliss Body, Rapturous Mind, Emiant and Uhenergy Teratech Solutions.