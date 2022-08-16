T-Hub, Atal Innovation Mission to handhold semiconductor startups

Published Date - 07:04 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad : Startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub announced the launch of the semiconductor cohort of Atal Incubation Centre (AIC)-T-Hub Foundation to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the semiconductor sector.

The six-month hybrid cohort-based programme is designed to help entrepreneurs through expert-led workshops, mentorship, market access, and investor and industry connect. It will mentor 20 startups with potentially disruptive technologies that could reshape semiconductor supply chains in the future. They will be selected based on technological innovation, market readiness, scalability, and team composition. Applications will be accepted till September 5.

“Indian engineers have contributed massively to the semiconductor sector while working with global companies. We must aid them in setting up and scaling their design startups with solid support from the ecosystem. T-Hub and AIC and other enablers are trying to provide the semiconductor startups access to the mentorship, funding channels and networking opportunities,” said M Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub.

T-Hub partners like the Central Institute of Tool Design (CITD) and Qualcomm will provide startups free access to Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software tools for Very Large Scale Integration(VLSI) front and back-end development and evaluation platforms to design, validate, and simulate fabless designs. T-Hub and AIC, along with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IIT -Hyderabad (Indian Institute of Technology) will help startups with prototype pre-production concepts of semiconductors and other aspects.

“Semiconductors are economically essential and we need to scale up research, innovation, design, and production facilities. Our programme will play a key role in helping startups accelerate their products and solutions,” said Rajesh Adla, CEO of AIC T-Hub Foundation.