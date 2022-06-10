T-Hub selects 12 Australian startups for Big LEAP Incubator programme

Published Date - 12:15 AM, Fri - 10 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Innovation hub and ecosystem enabler T-Hub has selected 12 Australian startups for the first cohort of the Big LEAP Incubator programme. This is in partnership with La Trobe University, Arrow Digital, a digital marketing agency; and Investible, an early-stage venture capital firm.

The startups which have been selected are CI Business Solutions and Analytics, AgVantage Commodities, Miifile, Brane Labs, CashD, Sixti, Next Address, Mist Financial, Tech Ideazy, New Will Tech Holdings, Meetmycoach and Edit On The Spot. The programme will guide and mentor them in go-to-market strategy, business expansion plans, local market access and networking opportunities, according to a release.

The 12-month hybrid programme will provide the startups a networking and commercialisation opportunity in India and make them investor-ready as well. The Big LEAP programme is also an opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs to connect with talented innovators from across the globe, T-Hub chief executive officer M Srinivas Rao said.

“The recent strategic partnership deals between the Australian and Indian governments make this an opportune time for Australian founders to explore commercialisation opportunities in India,” Jasmine Batra, co-founder and managing director at Arrow Digital, said. “We are excited to follow these promising startups on their journey,” said Cerasela Tanasescu, director of La Trobe Regional Accelerator.