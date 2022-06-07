T-Works, CARE India partner to solve social problems

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:11 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: India’s largest prototyping centre T-Works and CARE India, a not-for-protfit organisation, entered into an agreement to build affordable and accessible innovations in health, education, economic empowerment and humanitarian assistance.

T-Works, CARE India partnership has started working towards enhancing access to foundational and science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) learning for children in rural and remote settings. T-Works and CARE India through its Design Centre are creating mobile labs with scientific models and laboratory setups to facilitate learning.

Over the next three years, CARE India intends to deepen impact by using innovations developed together with T-Works. As part of the partnership, T-Works, which has designing, prototyping, and production capabilities, will build solutions and CARE India, which has an understanding of social problems and implementation strengths, will build and deliver programmes in India and globally.

There is an immense opportunity to scale such solutions globally through the CARE confederation, said Sujai Karampuri, CEO T-Works.

The partnership will deliver impactful solutions for the poor, said Manoj Gopalakrishna, CEO CARE India.

The teams studied CARE India’s programmes on Improved Cook Stoves (ICS). It conducted ethnographic interviews to understand the problem from users’ standpoint. This will lead to the conceptualisation, creation and execution of human-centric solutions, towards solving the household smoke-emission challenge, a release said.