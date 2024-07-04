T20 World Cup Champions arrive to a grand welcome in India

Indian Cricket team arrives in New Delhi to a grand welcome after being stuck in Barbados due to a cyclone.

By IANS Updated On - 4 July 2024, 08:57 AM

India Cricket team arrives in Delhi to a grand welcome

New Delhi: A special cake representing the World Cup Trophy has been made for the Indian cricket team which will be cut at the side’s arrival in the hotel – ITC Maurya.

Delhi on Thursday witnessed history as several cricket fanatics came to the Airport in the wee hours to get a glimpse of the 2024 T20 World Champions as the team reached home after being stuck in Barbados due to a cyclone.

Also Read Ind vs SA: Team India clinches T20 World Cup 2024

The Rohit Sharma-led side received a grand welcome upon their arrival, and why not, the undisputed champions deserve it. The players, escorted by police and CISF officials, waved and smiled at their fans, who eagerly snapped photos and took distant selfies with their favourite stars.

Following their arrival, the team proceeded to their hotel before heading to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the meeting, they will return to the airport to board a special flight to Mumbai. After reaching Mumbai airport, the team will move to the Wankhede Stadium.

The BCCI has arranged for a 1 km victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede followed by a small ceremony at Wankhede Stadium. It is at the iconic venue in Mumbai where BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who was present in Barbados for the final against South Africa on Saturday, will distribute the Rs 125 crore cash prize to the Indian team for winning their first ICC trophy in over a decade.

The Men in Blue were supposed to depart Barbados for New York on Monday morning before taking a connecting flight from Dubai for India a couple of days after winning the T20 World Cup for a second time.

However, the Indian cricketers were stuck on the island for three days due to Hurricane Beryl which swept through the Caribbean, and were only able to fly out of Barbados in the early hours of Wednesday via a charter flight named AIC24WC Air India Champions 24 World Cup.