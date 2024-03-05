T20 World Cup: New York Stadium that will host Indo-Pak clash celebrates one-month construction

The 34,000-capacity stadium will host eight matches in the tournament, including the much-awaited clash between archrivals India and Pakistan.

New York: With just over three months remaining for the marquee clash between archrivals India and Pakistan on June 9 in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and West Indies, construction work has started for the stadium in Nassau County. Construction of the modular Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has made great strides in the last month ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, starting on June 1.

The cutting-edge 34,000-seat modular Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York which is hosting eight ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches is making great strides as the first timelapse video was released marking the one-month construction milestone, the ICC said in a report on its official website.

The World Cup which begins on June 1 has seen the project in Eisenhower Park, Nassau County, 30 miles east of Manhattan rapidly taking shape. There has been significant progress to the impressive East Stand — which will house 12,500 fans — over the past month with cranes lifting the modular framework in place. In addition, preparation work has started on the north and south premium hospitality and media pavilions, as well as the modular stadium’s outfield.

The excitement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has been building as fans celebrated 100 days to go on February 22 with tickets going on general sale. The launch of the “out of this world” campaign film, and larger-than-life cricket balls landing in the nine host locations including Times Square in New York City and Bridgetown in Barbados, marked the countdown to the biggest T20 World Cup ever.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “It is extremely exciting to see the progress made in the construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York over the past month. Work on the outfield commenced in January and in the past few weeks the East Stand framework has really started to take shape.”

T20 USA, Inc. CEO Brett Jones said: “We are thrilled to see the venue taking shape and excited to welcome fans to the Men’s T20 World Cup from all over the world. While ticket sales have been strong, there are limited seats available for select matches and we encourage fans to visit tickets.t20worldcup.com now to guarantee their spot at the biggest T20 World Cup ever.”