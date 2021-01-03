Taapsee Pannu exudes confidence in grey jumpsuit on social media

The ‘Judwaa 2’ star hopped on to Instagram to share a captivating picture of herself, where she is seen decked up in a textured grey coloured jumpsuit and modish jet black sunglasses.

New Delhi: Actor Taapsee Pannu who is all set to star in her upcoming sports flick ‘Rashmi Rocket’ was on Sunday seen exuding elegance and confidence in a textured grey jumpsuit.

The ‘Judwaa 2’ star hopped on to Instagram to share a captivating picture of herself, where she is seen decked up in a textured grey coloured jumpsuit and modish jet black sunglasses.

Pannu dusted off the look with loose hair that effortlessly flaunted her natural curls.

Instilling the definition of ‘confidence’ in her fans, she wrote “Confidence is not walking into a room thinking you are better than everyone else. It’s walking into a room and not having to compare yourself to anyone else in the first place. #HappySunday.” The alluring picture managed to gain more than two lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted.

Earlier, the star shared a picture of her having a glance at the first sunrise of New Year. Meanwhile, on a professional note, Taapsee was last seen in the dramatic Anubhav Sinha directorial film’Thappad’. She recently announced about the wrap up of Ranchi schedule from her much-anticipated sports flick ‘Rashmi Rocket’. Besides that, she also has ‘Looop Lapeta’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’ in the pipeline.