Tabu shares alluring monochrome picture from latest photoshoot

The picture garnered many likes within a few hours of posting

By | Published: 4:18 pm

Tabu is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and Tollywood, having given a number of memorable performances. The fan following that she has garnered over the years is quite visible on her social media handles as well. Quite recently, she has posted a portrait of herself on Instagram which ended up in a number of celebrities and fans commenting on it.

The forever diva Tabu treated fans and followers with an alluring monochrome picture from her latest photo shoot. On Instagram, the Andhadhun star shared a captivating picture that shows her donning a loose white collar shirt while posing for the camera. With kohl-rimmed eyes and a wet hairstyle, she looks stunning. The picture garnered many likes within a few hours of posting with actor Sikander Kher’s comment “Tabeautoful and how,” with a red heart emoticon.

Tabu made her Tollywood debut with Coolie No. 1 opposite Venkatesh in 1991. She was last seen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor played a pivotal role in the film and dubbed her own voice for this film. She received appreciations from critics for her acting and dubbing. Tabu apparently knows both Tamil and Telugu, and audiences were fascinated to watch her on-screen delivering dialogues with her own voice.

The Haider actor also celebrated one year anniversary of her last film Jawaani Jaaneman by sharing a quirky behind the scene video clip of the movie which also starred Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewalla who debuted Indian cinema with this movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tabu will next be seen playing a pivotal role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The comic supernatural thriller will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios.